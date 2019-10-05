Bellin Women's Half Marathon, Pink Pumpkin 5K use planned routes

The Bellin Women's Half Marathon and Pink Pumpkin 5K did not have to change course, despite concerns earlier in the week that the Fox River Trail may be flooded.

Organizers posted on the events' website before the races Saturday morning that weather and flooding were not issues and the events would go on as scheduled.

1,400 people were expected to take part.

Two other big races in our area -- the Cellcom Green Bay full marathon in May and the Fox Cities half and full marathons last month -- were cancelled because of weather.

Runners of the Bellin Women's Half Marathon start in downtown Green Bay, go south on Broadway to De Pere, head over the Claude Allouez Bridge, and then trek north on the Fox River Trail to the finish line on downtown Green Bay's City Deck.

The Pink Pumpkin 5K course uses streets on the near east side of Green Bay between Main and Eliza. The course also incorporates the Fox River Trail.