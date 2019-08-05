BBB warns about Appleton hoverboard seller

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning consumers about an Appleton hoverboard seller.
The online retailer Hoverboards.com has 15 complaints so far this year, and 29 complaints in the last year-and-a-half. Complaints are coming from customers in 19 states, including Wisconsin.
They say Hoverboards.com's products don't work, the company doesn't respond to them, and the faulty products are expensive to ship back.
Most customers lost between $150 and $200.
The online retailer gives an address that belongs to the UPS Store in Appleton and it claims to be the "Largest UL2272 Certified Hoverboard retailer" and "#1 Awarded Hoverboard for Safety and Reliability."
The company did not respond to any communications from the BBB to address customer complaints or back up its boastful claims.
If you're a Hoverboards.com customer with a complaint, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org/complaints.
The BBB offers this advice when you're buying any product online:
- Research before you buy. Check out a company’s profile first at bbb.org to see the company’s BBB rating, complaint history, customer reviews and more.
- Look for contact information. Search the company’s website for a physical address, phone number and email address so you’ll be able to reach the company later if there is a problem. If the website doesn’t have any contact information, you may want to choose a different company.
- Pay by credit card. If you pay by credit or charge card online, your transaction will be protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. If the product arrives defective, or doesn’t arrive at all, you can dispute the charge on your credit card and temporarily withhold payment while the creditor investigates them.
- Check out the terms of the deal, like refund policies and delivery dates. Can you return the item for a full refund if you're not satisfied? If you return it, who pays the shipping costs or restocking fees, and when you will get your order? A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule requires sellers to ship items as promised or within 30 days after the order date if no specific date is promised. Many sites offer tracking options, so you can see exactly where your purchase is and estimate when you’ll get it.
- Keep detailed records. Print or save records of your online transactions, including the product description and price, the online receipt, and the emails you send and receive from the seller. Read your credit card statements as you receive them; be on the lookout for charges that you don’t recognize.