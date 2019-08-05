BBB warns about Appleton hoverboard seller

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning consumers about an Appleton hoverboard seller.

The online retailer Hoverboards.com has 15 complaints so far this year, and 29 complaints in the last year-and-a-half. Complaints are coming from customers in 19 states, including Wisconsin.

They say Hoverboards.com's products don't work, the company doesn't respond to them, and the faulty products are expensive to ship back.

Most customers lost between $150 and $200.

The online retailer gives an address that belongs to the UPS Store in Appleton and it claims to be the "Largest UL2272 Certified Hoverboard retailer" and "#1 Awarded Hoverboard for Safety and Reliability."

The company did not respond to any communications from the BBB to address customer complaints or back up its boastful claims.

If you're a Hoverboards.com customer with a complaint, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org/complaints.

The BBB offers this advice when you're buying any product online:

