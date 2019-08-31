20 people reportedly hurt in active shooting in Texas; suspect taken into custody

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Midland said authorities have taken a suspect into custody at the Cinergy of Midland.

Twenty injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting, according to the City of Odessa.

According to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

From the City of Midland: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

From DPS: The public is urged to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for a suspect who has shot several people including an officer.

The City of Odessa is also urging the public to stay inside their homes.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect who may have taken a U.S. Post Office vehicle.

Copyright 2019 KOSA via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.