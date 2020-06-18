Authorities release videos to identify suspects in Green Bay looting

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Green Bay Police released a six-and-a-half minute video of crimes that happened the night of civil rights protests in downtown Green Bay on May 31.

SWAT and Wisconsin State Patrol respond to violence at a downtown Green Bay gas station. May 31, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The protests were peaceful, but by 10:30 p.m. they were followed by looting at a downtown Marathon gas station. During the looting, someone in a car fired gunshots at the business. Squad cars that responded were vandalized while police were dealing with crowd control. That night and the next, downtown businesses were burglarized or vandalized.

The sheriff's office says the video doesn't cover all of the violence over those two nights. In a statement, the sheriff's office says the violence distracted attention and took away from the message civil rights protesters were trying to send to the community.

If you recognize anyone in the video, you're asked to call (920) 448-7860 and leave a message or email tip.line@browncountywi.gov with the information.

You can also remain anonymous by giving your tip to Brown County Crimestoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com.