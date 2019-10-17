Authorities make 5th arrest in Wisconsin THC vaping business

Authorities have made a fifth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 22-year-old Racine man is accused of working for the large-scale operation in Kenosha County. He's facing charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating the business from a rented Bristol condo and the mother's real estate office in Union Grove.

Prosecutors say the business employed 10 workers who manufactured thousands of vape cartridges a day using THC oil purchased in California.

The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300 cases and more than two dozen deaths.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)