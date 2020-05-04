Authorities identify 2 people found dead in Kewaunee County

Authorities say they now know the names of the two people found dead after deputies were called for a welfare check last week.

RELATED: 2 people found dead inside a Kewaunee County home

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the home on May 1 and looked through a window of the home, and saw the bodies of two people on the floor.

The two people found have now been identified as Dennis McMillan, 71, and Laura McMillan, 56.

Authorities say both people were the owners and occupants of that home, and no one else was in the home at the time.

Based on their initial investigation, authorities say it appears Dennis shot Laura multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

The incident is still being investigated with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.