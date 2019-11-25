Austin Straubel Intl. Airport is ready for holiday travel and winter weather

With winter weather on the way and thousands of holiday travelers planning to land in Green Bay, Austin Straubel International Airport crews are ready.

Airport director, Marty Piette, is expecting at least 5,000 travelers to pass through the terminals this week for Thanksgiving.

Along with a busy schedule, Piette said his crew is also ready for the winter weather. He said the snow removal equipment has been ready to go since October.

Piette said they have a 7-person crew and 15 pieces of equipment to clear snow and ice. However, it’s not an easy task as crews have to clear about 8 million square feet of pavement and they can’t use any salt because it’s too corrosive for aircrafts.

Instead, Piette said they mostly rely on machines: the combo machine, which is a plow, broom and blower all in one and the snow blower.

“The whole idea here is to get the pavement down to bare and dry. Unlike city streets, we can’t use salt on the runway, so it’s all done mechanically to get the snow and ice off the runway,” said Piette.

Although airport crews can’t use salt, they do have other non-corrosive chemical options and an FAA approved sand to help with traction.

“Some planes come in over 100 miles an hour when landing so we have to make sure we get pavement and bare and dry as we possibly can and keep as little residue on it as possible,” said Piette.

Piette said crews monitor the weather on an hourly basis and plan their snow removal around flight times.

"Just know the airports are out there doing everything they can behind the scenes to make sure runways and taxiways are open and safe as possible,” said Piette.

