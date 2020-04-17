Aurora BayCare staff cheer patient who won battle with COVID-19

Staff at a Green Bay hospital had reason to cheer this week as they released a patient who had battled and won the fight against COVID-19.

Eric Nelson released after winning battle with COVID-19. Photos: Advocate Aurora Health.

Aurora BayCare doctors and nurses lined the halls and cheered as they released Eric Nelson of Green Bay.

Nelson, a part-time chaplain at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, was released Thursday, April 16.

After that emotional moment, he was reunited with his family.

Advocate Aurora Health says it has discharged more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients across the entire health system.

“We're so proud of how our doctors, nurses and team members have risen to meet this historic challenge, and we're grateful for their service and sacrifice. But the work isn't over, and the public must continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible. There will be more milestones to come, both happy and tragic. And our actions now will determine how much celebrating or grieving we do later. We're all in this together," says Dr. Gary Stuck, chief medical officer of Advocate Aurora Health.

