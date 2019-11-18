Attorney gets more time to prepare for Neenah bar shooting hearing

The attorney for the man accused of killing Kevin "Hollywood" Hein in a shooting at a Neenah bar has been granted additional time for a preliminary hearing.

Casey Cameron appeared in Winnebago County court Monday. His attorney asked to move the preliminary hearing from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9. Attorney Angela Wang said she needed more time to prepare for the hearing.

A preliminary hearing is when a judge decides if there is enough evidence to move the case forward to trial.

The preliminary hearing is now set for Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Cameron, 36, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details how police were able to track down Cameron after the Oct. 14 robbery and shooting at Short Branch Saloon. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a "large amount of blood" coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Oct. 17, police received a Crime Stoppers tip that Cameron had "characteristics of the suspect." The tipster said Cameron's roommate had a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron's home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car.

"The officer observed the cigarette be thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab," Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. "They very quickly processed the DNA and connected it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish the identity."

On Nov. 8, police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandanna at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood's fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint.

Cameron is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The victim, Hollywood Hein, had many friends and was a regular of Short Branch Saloon. After Hollywood's murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein's love of Harley-Davidsons. A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood's more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

"He was like a big teddy bear,” said friend Mel Kiesow. “He was Hollywood."