AG Kaul wants school threat laws reviewed

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he wants to look into updating the state's threat laws.

Currently, only specific types of threats can end with criminal charges.

The attorney general says with dozens of students making threats each year, laws need to be updated.

"Kids are making threats to schools. Something very serious is going wrong in their lives, and we need to have an intervention so that whatever assistance they need to get things on the right track, we're able to provide those resources."

Kaul says he would like to see a measure in the Legislature this session expand what types of threats can lead to charges.