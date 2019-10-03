Attorney general says Dassey's case is in governor's hands

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's confident Gov. Tony Evers will weigh all the facts in Brendan Dassey's request for clemency.

As Action 2 News first told you Wednesday morning, Dassey's legal team petitioned the governor for a pardon or commutation to get Dassey out of prison.

Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were both charged with the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. In 2007, Dassey was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole starting in 2048.

A key argument in the prosecution's case was a confession the teenage Dassey gave to detectives. His defense team says the confession was coerced and detectives used improper techniques while interrogating a juvenile with a low IQ.

Kaul told Action 2 News on Thursday, "I think that the governor's office will review the petition if they set up a process that I'm sure will give thoughtful and careful consideration of all petitions that are filed, and I'm confident that the governor's office will look at the facts and make an appropriate judgment."

Evers' predecessor, Gov. Scott Walker, didn't grant any pardons during his eight years in office and disbanded the state's Pardon Advisory Board.

Dassey does not meet the guidelines the Evers administration established in June in restoring the pardon board (see related story), but Dassey's attorneys hope the governor makes an exception.

The process could take months.