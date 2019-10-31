Attorney General Josh Kaul seeks to resolve emergency detention issues

State officials are brainstorming ways to fix a broken mental health system.

Thursday Attorney General Josh Kaul, held an emergency detention summit with law enforcement agencies and data experts.

We're talking about people in a mental health crisis, at risk of harming themselves or others, who are taken into custody by police and held in what's called an emergency detention.

Target 2 investigates first told you about the problems in 2017, where people are waiting hours before being seen at a mental hospital.

"The last time I was placed in an emergency detention, I ended up on a 6 month commitment order," Mental Health Survivor Paula Veritt said. "i felt like a criminal."

Veritt knows what it's like to experience a mental health crisis.

"When the police showed up at my door I always knew that I was in trouble or at least that's what i thought," Veritt said.

Police being involved is what state officials said the problem is.

They're using a lot of time to transport mental health patients.

"You're talking a full shift for a law enforcement office or maybe multiple officers a day when dealing with emergency detentions," Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis Director Derrick Veitenheimer said.

During an emergency detention summit, The Bureau Justice of Information and Analysis collected a two-part survey from police chiefs and sheriffs across the state.

They were asked what impacts their agencies during emergency detentions and their concerns about those impacts.

"We found that 83% of agencies report always handling the medical clearance process prior to an individual being transported," Veitenheimer said.

He said agencies all agreed they were facing the same problems.

"Distance to facilities, number of available facilities, number of available beds," said Veitenheimer. "These things are creating issues and causing concern for law enforcement agencies."

Using neighboring states could reduce time, but it's not that easy.

"Law requires that the other state the county department is making the agreement with has recognized the validity and applicability of Wisconsin laws," Legislative Reference Bureau Senior Attorney Tamara Dodge said.

To transport people across state lines, Wisconsin patients must have the same rights in the visiting state.

Michigan and Minnesota's laws are identical to Wisconsin however Illinois and Iowa are not.

This is one of several barriers officials still have to figure out how to overcome.