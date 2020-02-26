Attempted robbery stopped with a gun was a hoax, sheriff's office says

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a man who claimed he thwarted a robbery at knifepoint with his concealed firearm could face criminal charges.

The sheriff's office says as it investigated the attempted robbery in Allouez, they determined it never happened, there was no knife, and the supposed victim never retrieved his gun.

They're not looking for a robbery suspect anymore. Deputies are referring the supposed victim to the district attorney's office for providing false information to officers.

As we reported earlier this week, the man reported the attempted robbery to 911 on Saturday. He told investigators he was plowing snow with a small tractor when a man approached him and demanded money, holding an 8-inch blade to his chest. He told the robber his wallet was in his truck, where he had a legally concealed firearm in the door frame and pointed it at the supposed robber.

We don't know yet how deputies determined the robbery was a hoax. The sheriff's office told us earlier this week that this happened on a high-traffic section of S. Webster Ave., so they were looking for businesses and homes that had surveillance video.

