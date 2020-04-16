Attempted homicide charge filed against man accused of ambushing officer

Charges have been filed against a Kaukauna man accused of stabbing an Appleton Police Sergeant.

On April 15, Troy J. VanGrinsven, 49, appeared before a judge in Outagamie County on charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer Causing a Soft Tissue Injury to Officer, and Resisting an Officer.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states VanGrinsven ambushed the police sergeant during the overnight hours of March 31.

At about 2:13 a.m., the sergeant was driving in the area of N. Richmond and Northland Ave when he noticed he was being followed by another vehicle. The sergeant turned around and got behind the vehicle. He ran the license plate and found it was registered to VanGrinsven.

Police attempted to pull over VanGrinsven, but they backed off out of concerns he was attempting to bait officers. VanGrinsven drove away east on College Ave.

At about 4:15 a.m., the sergeant who had been followed was at the Appleton Police Department. He walked out to his squad and noticed someone standing in the area near a vehicle similar to the one that followed him earlier.

The sergeant tried to talk with the man, later identified as VanGrinsven, who didn't respond. VanGrinsven walked toward him and took a "pre-attack posture," according to police. The sergeant feared an ambush.

The sergeant tackled VanGrinsven to the ground. VanGrinsven started stabbing the sergeant, according to the complaint.

Two other officers responded to the scene and helped to get the knife away from VanGrinsven.

One officer heard VanGrinsven say "he wanted officers to kill him and he was wondering why they had not done so," reads the criminal complaint.

The sergeant suffered a puncture wound on his left upper arm, and cuts to his upper back and triceps. He also had a small cut under his chin.

One of the officers who helped get the knife away from VanGrinsven was treated for a cut to her hand.

The criminal complaint states a family member later told police that VanGrinsven is schizophrenic and he had been taking new medication "making him believe everyone was after him."

On April 15, Vangrinsven appeared before a judge via video from the Outagamie County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

