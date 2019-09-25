Attempted child abduction in Fond du Lac

A man attempted to abduct a four-year old child Wednesday afternoon at Catherine Whittier Park.

The child’s aunt tells Police that the man walked up to her niece around 1:15 p.m. asking her if she wanted ice cream. He told the child he had ice cream in his truck.

The woman retrieved her niece and the man was seen leaving the park, driving eastbound.

He was described to be a white male in his 40’s, with a medium built around 5 foot 8. He has shoulder length grey hair with minimal facial hair. He was wearing black sweat pants that had cargo pockets, a black zip-up sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing a dark blue baseball cap.

The white vehicle he left in was described to be a newer mid-sized Chevy SUV 4 door with tinted windows. Half of the Chevy logo on the back side was scratched off.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have further information is asked to call the Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555 or crime alert at 920-322-3741