At The Top Of His Game

A Shawano County man has become one of the top disabled dart shooters in the world.

He recaptured his passion for the sport after a car accident nearly claimed his life.

Before 1997, David Hillsberg was an avid dart player.

But then came the car accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

"The accident happened and you're whole life changes, so you basically got to start a new life and figure out out what you're going to do, and go through a lot of depression," says Hillsberg.

It wasn't until six years ago, Hillsberg picked up a dart again, thanks to a friend who convinced him to compete in a disabled dart tournament.

He was hooked.

"I found my passion again for it and here we are today," says Hillsberg with a chuckle.

At his dad's bar outside Navarino, Hillsberg illustrates what you're probably thinking.

"It's a lot harder shooting darts when you're sitting down that it is standing up," says Hillsberg with a smile.

And yet Hillsberg has risen to the top of his sport, ranked as the top disabled dart thrower in the U.S. and just back from competing last weekend in the 1st World Disabled Dart Tournament in the Netherlands.

"I've never felt pressure like that before, knowing that you're shooting against the top disabled dart shooters in the world, puts a lot of pressure on you," says Hillsberg.

Players representing 32 countries took part and Hillsberg finished in the top 16.

His goal now?

"I'm hoping that one day I'll be able to bring a world title back to Navarino," says Hillsberg.

And with a passion rekindled, he hopes to be an inspiration to others living their lives in a wheelchair.

"Don't give up on your dreams, there's always a way if you got a good support system, there's always a way to accomplish what you want to accomplish in life," says Hillsberg.

Hillsberg won't be in Navarino for long.

Next month he travels to Virginia Beach for a national disabled dart competition.