Asylum Point Bridge to be replaced

After being damaged my ice shoves about two years ago, and subsequently closed, the Asylum Point Bridge in Oshkosh is finally going to be replaced. The pedestrian bridge runs from Asylum Point to a small island which houses the Asylum Point Lighthouse.

For decades, Asylum Point, its lighthouse and the bridge to it have been a respite for many.

According to Barbara Larsen of Oshkosh, "This is just a tranquil spot where people can come and hear the crickets and we saw a deer and the wildlife and see the beautiful water. We just enjoy this peaceful spot, we come here often."

But, when ice shoves uprooted the wood pile bridge to the lighthouse, for the second time since the mid-90's, the tranquil spot just wasn't the same. Tight budget restraints made it nearly impossible for the county parks department to pay for the bridge's repair or replacement.

"It's something that we were trying other means to get funded, but those failed and luckily this one came along," says Rob Way with the Winnebago County Parks Department.

The this is a one hundred thousand dollar grant from the Fox River Natural Resource Trustee Council, which is funded through fines paid by paper companies and other entities that released PCBs into local waterways.

With recent fish habitat restoration around Asylum Bay, restoring access to the island only made sense.

Betsy Galbraith from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says, "The Fox River Trustees have a goal of improving and enhancing recreational fishing throughout the area since fish and fishing were injured by the PCB releases, so this is a great project to improve fishing, improve fishing access and offer the local communities a chance to go out and catch fish."

And unlike the previous two bridges, that were damaged by ice shoves, the new bridge will be similar to this metal arched one in order to avoid destruction again.

Way adds, "A lot of people are interested in this project and are eager to see it completed."

The Winnebago County Parks Department hopes the project gets underway this fall and it could be completed by spring or summer of next year.

