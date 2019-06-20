Assembly votes to keep youth prison open longer

The state Assembly has passed a bill extending the deadline for closing Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

The Legislature overwhelmingly passed a law last year that requires the Department of Corrections to close the prison near Irma by Jan. 1, 2021 and create smaller state- and county-run facilities for juvenile offenders. The prison has been dogged by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.

But Gov. Tony Evers says that timetable is too aggressive and it will take longer to get the smaller facilities built.

Republican Rep. Michael Schraa introduced a bill that would keep the prison open until July 1, 2021. The Assembly approved the bill Thursday on a voice vote with no debate. The proposal goes next to the Senate.

Evers has said meeting the July deadline may be impossible.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)