Assembly passes punishments for disrupting campus speeches

The state Assembly has passed a bill that would punish students who disrupt campus speeches and presentations with suspensions and expulsions.

Under the bill, students who disrupt free speech on University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System campuses twice would be suspended. Three-time offenders would be expelled.

Regents adopted an identical policy in 2017 but system officials are still drafting regulations to implement it.

The bill would codify the punishments in state law.

The Assembly approved the bill 65-37 Tuesday.

The measure looks doomed, though. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he doesn't support the policy.

