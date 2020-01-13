Assembly Republicans to try to override nurse training veto

Assembly Republicans are planning to try to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would have made it easier to become a nursing aide in Wisconsin.

State law currently requires nursing aide training programs to run at least 120 hours.

Federal regulations call for a minimum of 75 hours.

The bill would have adopted the federal minimum as state law.

Evers vetoed the measure in November, saying he objects to reduced training for people who care for Wisconsin's most vulnerable citizens.

There hasn't been a successful veto override in Wisconsin since 1985.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)