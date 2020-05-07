Assembly GOP wants regional plan to reopen Wisconsin

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are calling for a plan to reopen the state in places that have not seen a big impact from COVID-19.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Members of the caucus held news conferences Thursday with local business owners to advocate for a "regional approach" to reopening the state during the coronavirus pandemic. That means opening up businesses in areas without a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has extended his Safer at Home order until May 26. The executive order restricts non-essential business in Wisconsin and other activities. The Wisconsin Legislature has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn the order on grounds it is unconstitutional. That decision is pending.

Action 2 News was at the GOP news conference at Lamers Dairy in Appleton. Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke is calling for a bipartisan effort to get people back to work.

"We truly believe that there is a middle ground here where we can protect the health and safety of our citizens while still moving forward and cracking open the door to allow businesses to start collecting revenue in areas where there is less of an impact of the virus," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

Republicans say the Safer at Home order has cost Wisconsin $178.9 million in GDP each day. More than 500,000 people have filed for unemployment.

Evers says Wisconsin has to meet "gating criteria" under the Badger Bounce Back plan to reopen the state. So far, Wisconsin has met one of those gates:

Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period.

