Assembly GOP fails to override fab-lab veto

Assembly Republicans have failed to override another veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor vetoed language in the state budget that would have required the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to allocate at least $1 million over the biennium for grants for fabrication laboratories -- so-called "fab labs" which are high-tech workshops with 3D printers, laser engravers, plasma cutters and other tools.

Evers said the language limits WEDC's authority.

A veto override requires 66 Assembly votes and 22 Senate votes. Republicans control the Assembly 63-36, leaving them three votes shy before they even began the override attempt Thursday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

