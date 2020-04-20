Aspirus doctor placed on leave after allegedly attending weekend rally

An Aspirus doctor has been placed on leave following allegations he attended a weekend rally in Mosinee.

A photo on Facebook appeared to show Dr. David Murdock, a cardiologist, at a rally in support of reopening Wisconsin before the extended Safer at Home order is lifted.

The 'Open Wisconsin' rally was held Sunday in the Central Wisconsin Industrial Park, near IROW Shredding and Crystal Finishing Systems. Hundreds attended.

A spokesman for Aspirus states the health system's leadership is investigating, reviewing and will take appropriate action.

The statement reads:

Protecting the health and safety of our communities is our No. 1 priority at this stage in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, Aspirus has worked hard to protect patients and staff from an unprecedented threat. As such, we established a policy requiring employees to comply with the Wisconsin governor’s “Safer at Home” order. That’s one reason we were deeply concerned when one of our physicians, Dr. David Murdock, took part in a large gathering this past weekend and appeared to violate social distancing practices.

While we respect Dr. Murdock’s constitutional right to free speech and assembly, we do not condone his violation of the governor’s order and Aspirus policies. We have referred this matter to Aspirus medical group leadership for investigation, review and appropriate action.

Dr. Murdock has been placed on leave and will not be seeing patients for the foreseeable future.

Aspirus encourages everyone to continue to adhere to federal, state and local health guidelines as together we work to keep our communities safe.

