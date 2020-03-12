Asian shares dive, then trim losses after Wall Street sell-off

Asian shares have recovered slightly after benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sank as much as 10% following Wall Street’s biggest drop since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

Friday the 13th brought wild swings for some markets as many governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus.

By early afternoon, India’s Sensex was up 0.5%.

In the U.S., repeated selloffs over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%, despite actions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe.

