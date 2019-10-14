Ashwaubenon schools released students early on gameday

Due to concerns about gameday traffic, Ashwaubenon schools had an early release day on Monday.

School administrators say they received concerns about kids' safety when the Packers played at home on Thursday night a few weeks ago, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So for the next weekday home game, the district decided to release a number of schools before Packers traffic increased too much.

"You've got the addition of people that are going to Lambeau Field. Some of them aren't quite sure where they are. Some of them are in a hurry, so speeds pick up," crossing guard Dennis Metz told us.