Ashwaubenon passes hotel safety ordinance meant to prevent crimes

The Village of Ashwaubenon passed a law meant to prevent crimes like human trafficking and drug activity. It requires hotels and short term rentals to collect information about guests that could be made available to police. The village is the first in the area to implement something like this.

“99.9% of our guests are wonderful but once in a great while, someone comes in with the wrong intent and it will help us get to the bottom of it,” said Ron Zellers, General Manager at the Hampton Inn near Lambeau Field.

Zellers said the hotel registration and security ordinance passed by the Village of Ashwaubenon is one that will take some liability away from hotel operators.

“This will help speed up any type of resolution that might be going on in the area, it helps get to the bottom of it, ultimately it makes our guests safer, if there’s something going on in the area, and it can be stopped before it happens, or stopped as soon as possible, it certainly helps our guests and out hotel,” said Zellers.

The law requires hotels to provide guest information to law enforcement looking into a potential crime. Before it was passed, Zellers said this could not be done without a subpoena and court order.

“It certainly isn’t going to hurt by any means, if we have something suspicious we can definitely call it in, they can come out, if they see anything suspicious we can provide names, addresses, phone numbers, right away instead of waiting for the court order to come through, and so it will help speed up the process and help eliminate that as well.” Said Zellers.

At the last village board meeting, Ashwaubenon Public Safety Chief Eric Dunning said how long the hotel keeps guest information is up to the discretion of each business. He says the ordinance will help officers stay ahead of solving a crime.

“We're dealing with sight on scene, we get called there and there's a disturbance, or suspicious smell, that's what we're there for, it's not going back days later, trying to scrub records that way, we're trying to handle things upfront, when things are happening in the now, in the moment,” said Chief Dunning.

There is a fine of nearly $700 for any hotel or lodging establishment that fails to comply with law enforcement.

