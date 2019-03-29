Ashwaubenon hosting State Gymnastics Meet

Gymnasts from across Wisconsin are arriving in Ashwaubenon for the 2019 Xcel Girls State Gymnastics Meet.

The meet is March 30-31.

This is the first time the competition will be held at the Ashwaubenon High School Field House.

More than 900 girls will compete in the meet hosted by Starz Gymnastics Academy. Plans have been in the works for more than a year.

Organizers hope it will get local kids excited about the sport.

It will also be good for local businesses.

"It's nice to have everybody come in and see what we can do, and show off the community and all the local establishments as well. I mean they're going to be doing other things in the community besides gymnastics. With the Packers here and all of the eating establishments, I'm sure everybody will be fairly busy," says Mark Williams,Owner, Starz Gymnastics Academy.

The meet begins Saturday at 8 a.m. Daily passes are $15/adult; $10/child (5-12); $10/Senior (65+); free for children under age 5..

CLICK HERE for information on two-day passes and more about the meet.

