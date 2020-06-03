Ashwaubenon extends curfew through Monday morning

The Village of Ashwaubenon has extended its 9 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew until next Monday morning, June 8.

The move echoes the City of Green Bay, where the city council voted Tuesday night to extend the curfew at the request of the police chief.

Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee issued a local state of emergency with her proclamation Wednesday.

It says there should be no vehicles or pedestrians. Everyone should be in their homes, places of work or "other convenient place."

There are exceptions for government and emergency services, utilities, medical providers, social services and credentialed media, and people who are homeless or fleeing domestic abuse.

The curfew was initially started Monday in response to looting and vandalism that followed peaceful, local protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Kardoskee says there was an increased presence of people in cars with "prepared incendiary weapons such as a Molotov cocktail," and credible threats of damaging or looting local businesses and NFL facilities.

The village president or emergency operations manager can end the curfew before June 8 if they feel the emergency conditions no longer exist.