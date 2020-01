An Ashwaubenon couple rang in the New Year with a healthy baby girl.

New Year's baby Isabella Ng. Photo: Bellin Health

Isabella Ng was the first baby of 2020 born at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Isabella came into the world Jan. 1 at 3:31 a.m.

The little cutie was born six pounds and nine ounces. She's healthy and happy.

Isabella is the first child for Krystle and Brian Ng of Ashwaubenon.

Happy New Year to the Ng family!

Photos and video courtesy: Bellin Health