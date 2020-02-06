Ashwaubenon Public Safety union votes 'no confidence' in Village Manager

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer's Association has delivered an unanimous "no confidence" vote in Village Manager Allison Swanson.

ASPOA President Eric Paulowski states "numerous" public safety officers "have had disappointing or unsatisfactory experiences" with Swanson.

"They include issues related to open records requests, the handling of various department incidents, unilateral changes to pay practices, wrongful denials of grievances, and possible disregard of Village policy and procedures," reads a statement from ASPOA. "Several grievances and lawsuits are pending against the Village by former and current officers."

"The Association did not want to go public with this," Paulowski says. "But given the Village Board's failure to acknowledge the countless complaints that the Association and many citizens have brought forth, we simply had no choice."

The APSOA alleges Swanson fired a lieutenant and demoted two supervisors without approval or involvement of the Police and Fire Commissions. They say lawsuits are pending.

""Not a single employee in the association feels that Village Manager Swanson is capable of managing the Village of Ashwaubenon," says says APSOA Secretary Melanie Lovato. "The facts will show that Village Manager Swanson has not allowed the department heads of any department to fully function in their position."

The APSOA also says multiple lawsuits are pending for alleged violations of the Family Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and applicable wage and hour laws.

The union also alleges that Swanson "disregarded criminal charges recommended by an Internal Affairs investigation related to a Village Board member's conduct in September of 2019."

The APSOA has released a list of what it describes as "egregious behaviors." CLICK HERE to view the allegations.

Paulowski says officers "stand firmly behind" the new Public Safety Director Brian Uhl.

Action 2 News is covering this story and will have full reports tonight.