Ashwaubenon Public Safety lieutenant postpones retirement because of COVID-19

From health care workers to grocery store clerks, police officers and pastry chefs - everyone is making sacrifices to help others during this COVID-19 pandemic. Some are taking on new roles, others staying on to make sure no one is shorthanded. One local public safety officer isn't walking away, despite announcing his retirement.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety rolls out the red carpet for its members when they retire. There are handshakes and hugs, even a parade of emergency vehicles leads the retiree to work on their last day.

"In a way, it's a little bittersweet. When I came in today, knowing that this was the day that I would be saying goodbye to everybody," says Lt. Jody Crocker with Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Crocker, an 18-year veteran with Ashwaubenon, 15 as the department's public information officer, won't receive that no pomp and circumstance on March 30th, what was supposed to be his last day on the job -- following three plus decades in public service.

He says, "For the life of me I would have never imagined that the end of my career would have been with the world's biggest, catastrophic virus that there has ever been. So, it's odd. I'm still in for the challenge so let's just see where this goes."

As concern was growing over the coronavirus pandemic, Crocker says he approached the department's chief, willing to postpone retirement and stay on the job. It's an offer that was accepted, as Ashwaubenon Public Safety, like everyone else tries to navigate through these uncertain times.

"Everyone here is is doing their part, it's not just me," says Crocker. Adding, "There's people that are sacrificing and doing things differently from what they're used to and I don't think what I'm doing is anything, at all, above what anybody else here would have done under the exact same circumstances."

Because times like these are why people like Crocker become public safety officers, he remains on the job, helping and serving others, with plans to officially retire in early May unless he's still needed.

