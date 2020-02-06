Ashwaubenon Police union votes "no confidence" for Village Administrator

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer's Association says it has "no confidence" in the village administrator. The union made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning.

Allison Swanson has been the village administrator in Ashwaubenon since 2011. The union says since then she's violated policies and broken laws, a contention the office of of the village president says is full of inaccuracies.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer's Association leadership says its rank and file voted unanimously in the "no confidence" vote regarding Allison Swanson, leadership saying in the union's nearly 50 year history, it has never dealt with anything like this.

"It is fully recognized that it is not common for a labor union to publicly announce a vote of no confidence in someone that is not their chief or department head. However, village manager Swanson has ensured that she is essentially the only one allowed to act as director of public safety for the last several years," says APSOA secretary Melanie Lovato.

According to the union, Swanson has violated policies and broken laws numerous times, specifically citing the termination and or demotion of a public safety lieutenant and two supervisors without the Police and Fire Commission's approval or involvement. The union says Swanson also recommended a change to the village's anti-nepotism clause because she was in a personal relationship that violated that clause.

Many of the examples of wrongdoing by Swanson, laid out by the union, have led to lawsuits, grievances, and in some cases arbitration. The union saying it never wanted to go public with these concerns, but was left with no choice after years of inaction.

According to APSOA President Eric Paulowski, "My intent is simply to get the village board to address the concerns that have been brought before it. So, we've addressed the village board in several cases of arbitration and several grievances that have come before the village board and all of our concerns have fallen on deaf ears."

Village Board President, Mary Kardoskee, said she knew there were some issues with personnel, but didn't want to answer question about the "no confidence" vote.

A statement from Kardoskee's office said,

"Earlier today, we learned of the Union's imminent press conference concerning its vote of no confidence and allegations regarding Village Manager Allison Swanson. We are disappointed that the Union has chosen to make these allegations so personal to the Village Manager when the great majority of these decisions were made collectively with the Village Board and our fellow colleagues and employees. However, we are most disappointed in the enormous breadth of factual inaccuracies contained throughout these allegations. For example, some of the allegations of unethical behavior that are categorically false include: all development expenditures and disciplinary issues raised in the allegations were discussed multiple times and approved by the Village Board and appointments to the Police and Fire Commission upon resignation or expiration of a member's term are made by the Village President and confirmed by the Village Board.

We are prohibited from responding publicly to the extensive personnel related allegations. We acknowledge that union management relationships inherently result in disagreements. We also understand that implementing accountability is difficult and routinely met with resistance. Our management approach is to make fiscally responsible decisions that adhere to state and federal laws, consider employee rights and fairness, as well as ensure consistent enforcement of village policies across all village departments. We have no further comments. We will discuss these matters further at a future Village Board meeting to determine the Village's next steps including legal options."

