Ashwaubenon PAC to stay a dry venue

The Ashwaubenon School Board voted Wednesday to keep the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center alcohol free.

School and village board members sat together on one stage Wednesday night, listening to the community give their input on if alcohol should be served at the PAC, which is on school property.

Almost everyone from the community who spoke on the topic said it should stay a dry venue.

The PAC board brought the idea to the village and school boards after getting multiple inquiries from patrons about why there was no alcohol available.

The PAC board did some research and found four other venues similar in nature to the Ashwaubenon PAC that do offer alcohol during some performances.

“We did find a few venues, the four venues that are offering in most cases limited beer and wine service for their community performances,” said Kate Green, executive director of the PAC.

At the end of the day, the school board decided to keep it a dry facility, not wanting to set a precedent.

“What would have happened is we would have had other groups come forward who wanted to do the same thing so that's not something we wanted to spread,” said Jay Van Laanen, school board president.

Green says the PAC has lost out on some events due to the fact that it doesn't serve alcohol, but Wednesday's vote was not a make or break decision.

“I think it was a great collaborative decision and the right decision for the performing arts center right now,” said Green.

