Ashwaubenon Gordmans store to close

Ashwaubenon's Gordmans store is closing its doors.

Gordmans parent company Stage Stores tells Action 2 News they've made the "difficult decision" to close the store, located at 2351 Holmgren Way, in the near future.

No exact date was provided.

A spokesperson for Stage Stores says it is working with employees to find other positions within the company. Some will have the option for a severance package.

Stage Stores is also closing its location in Rib Mountain near Wausau.

Stage Stores purchased Gordmans in 2017 after the retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Gordmans, a Houston-based business, sells clothing, housewares, jewelry and more.