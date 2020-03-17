Ashwaubenon: Changes to village government services

As provided to Action 2 News on Tuesday, March 17:

The Village of Ashwaubenon is taking the following actions in response to the COVID-19 virus:

Public Meetings:

* Site Plan Review Committee set for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. will be held as scheduled, but in the Village Hall Board Room to maximize seating distance for Committee members and attendees.

* Park Board for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, is canceled. The items on the agenda will go directly to Village Board for action.

* Finance and Personnel for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, is canceled. The items on the agenda will go directly to Village Board for action.

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (PRF):

* Swim lessons will end Monday evening, March 16. The W lesson is canceled. On Monday, students will get a free swim coupon, good for either the community pool or the Lake to make up for the lost lesson.

* All PRF activities are CANCELED through at least Monday, April 13th. This includes pool programming, senior programming, all exercise classes, and classes in the schools and/or community center. As we get closer to the April 13th date, we will evaluate the situation to determine whether the cancellations need to be extended.

* Private community center rentals of over 50 people in the Activity Room and the Grand Park Room are canceled through at least April 13th based upon the Center for Disease Control's recommendations and the Governor's Orders. Permit group rentals of under 50 are NOT canceled; however, those groups should evaluate the necessity of the permit. If you choose not to meet, a full refund will be given. Of course, full refunds will be given to all groups canceled by the Village numbering over 50 participants.

*The Village RUMMAGE SALE, scheduled for April 24/25, has been rescheduled for June 19 & 20.

* The Village Easter Egg Hunt has been postponed. A new date will be posted....the Easter bunny has plenty of candy to distribute....WAY too much for us to keep in the community center!

* If you need to talk with any PRF staff, our offices are open. However, if a matter can be handled by phone, that is the preferred method of communication.

Thanks SO much for your understanding. Please feel free to call our office at (920) 492-2331 with any questions.

Public Safety Department:

*Public Safety Officers will be changing how we handle some of the non-emergency calls in order to limit our contact with the public and keep our officers healthy. Community members may be asked to provide information over the phone and/or asked to step out of their residences to speak with an officer so we may maintain the social distance of six feet. Fire/EMS response will be evaluated on a case-by­-case basis.

*We are also suspending for a minimum of 30 days: the use of the medical drop box, fingerprinting, and the ride along program. More information will be posted to the Public Safety Website and via social media.

General:

*All other government operations and business will continue as usual but is subject to change.

*General changes or restrictions regarding contact with the public may be implemented to minimize contact

