As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

(AP) – Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted.

This combination of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, top, and Monday, April 20, 2020 photos shows New Delhi's skyline. India's air quality improved drastically during a nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Scientists are noticing changes to Earth’s environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus.

The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner. Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome.

Sea turtles are also nesting better without human interference.

Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.

