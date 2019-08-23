Artstreet starts in downtown Green Bay

Creativity takes to the streets of downtown Green Bay this weekend.

Artstreet (WBAY file photo)

Artstreet is underway. While years ago the event opened with only food and music, now you can roam vendor tents on Friday -- as well as enjoy dishes from local restaurants while taking in a concert.

For nearly 40 years, Artstreet has brought art out of the studio, gallery and museum and let you see it all while strolling the streets around Baylake Center and the Cherry Street parking lot.

"If you're looking for Christmas presents, get them out of the way. Come down here and buy a unique art item," said Silvija Jensen, executive director of Mosaic Arts Inc., which puts on the event.

Artstreet continues Saturday and Sunday with a full schedule of events, including demonstrations of jewelry making, wood turning, ceramics and stained glass. CLICK HERE for the Artstreet website.

There's no cost of admission, though donations of any amount are welcome, which organizers say help grow the arts in the community.

You'll find an information booth at the intersection of Cherry and Adams streets.