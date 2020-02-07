Art, music and curling: The 2020 Sturgeon Spectacular is here

Sturgeon season isn't just about being out in the shanty with a spear. It's also a time for the entire family to celebrate this tradition with a winter festival known as the Sturgeon Spectacular.

Art celebrates the Sturgeon Spearing tradition in Fond du Lac. Feb. 7, 2020 (WBAY)

The Sturgeon Spectacular is Feb. 7-9 on Lake Winnebago and in downtown Fond du Lac.

Action 2 News This Morning visited Fond du Lac to get an idea of what to expect at the Sturgeon Spectacular. Watch the videos attached to this story.

Check out the @WBAY logo sculpted into a block of snow at the Sturgeon Spectacular in @CityofFDL. pic.twitter.com/6EqthJc34V — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) February 7, 2020

Here's the schedule of events provided by Destination Lake Winnebago Region:

Friday, Feb. 7

--Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championship begins (1 p.m.)

--Running of Sturgeon Parade (6 p.m.)

--Kick-off Celebration Concert (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8

--Agnesian Fun Run begins (9 a.m.)

--Downtown Curling Funspiel and Rink Side Lounge open (9 a.m.)

--Lakeside Park Winter Fun Zone and Entertainment Tent opens (10 a.m.)

--Igniting the Ceremonial Bonfire on Lake Winnebago (6 p.m.)

--Headlining musical act Boogie and the Yoyo’z take the stage (6:30 p.m.)

--Guys on Ice return to THELMA (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 9

--ACE Academy Shanty Project exhibition (10 a.m.)

--THELMA’s Liquid Brunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

--Judging snow sculpting begins (1 p.m.)

“We love the energy this festival brings to our region,” said Craig Molitor, president and chief executive officer, Destination Lake Winnebago Region. “And more than any of the previous years, there is something for all ages to enjoy here, together in the community. Since it is winter in Wisconsin, we’ve focused on making the weekend ‘winter proof’ by hosting events on-the-ice, off-the-ice, indoors and outdoors!”

More than 30,000 people took part in the 2019 Sturgeon Spectacular.

“Curling was an awesome addition in 2019 with people filling the rink from sun-up to sun-down,” said Peter Wilke, executive director, Fond du Lac Festivals, Inc. “Building on this success, we’ve added a Curling Rink Lounge to enjoy refreshments while spectating and waiting to jump into the fun. And, as a special treat, curling experts will be stopping by Saturday to offer curling tips to all present.”

CLICK HERE for the Sturgeon Spectacular website.