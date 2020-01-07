Art exhibit celebrates work of people with dyslexia

A new art exhibit in Green Bay showcases the talents of people who live with dyslexia.

WBAY Photo

Beautiful Minds is on display at the Art Garage, 1400 Cedar St.

The exhibit celebrates "Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage." The idea is to encourage creative talents and educate people about dyslexia.

All of the artwork is created by people with dyslexia or those who know someone with dyslexia.

Mrs. US Continental Jayne Black is a supporter of the show. She was diagnosed with dyslexia as an adult. Her son also has dyslexia.

The exhibit is at the Art Garabge through Jan. 26. CLICK HERE for dates and times.