Local schools join art contest during Nicolet Bank Tall Ships festival

At the rubber duck station at Nicolet Bank Tall Ships there were multiple art pieces.

Students from local schools submitted painted sails for a grand prize.

"They were given creative freedom," Event Producer Amy Shadian said. "They just had to make sure whatever they were going to display was at least 80% sail."

The prize is 1,000 dollars to their school's art program.

"The sails are all laid out here and everyone can vote," Shadian said. There's a QR code that you can click on when you come here."

"I love it I mean it brings out more creativity and it might even get some of them interested in sailing and different types of art," Attendant Kim Pollard said. "So it makes them look at things a little differently."

People standing by viewing the art said it's a way to get students involved.

"I think it'll encourage more kids to get into it," Pollard said.

Eight schools are in the competition: Algoma, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Green Bay West, John Dewey Academy of Learning, Notre Dame Academy, Oneida Nation High School and Sturgeon Bay.

PMI Entertainment Group is hoping more schools get involved next year.