Art Garage offering virtual workshops, galleries during coronavirus shutdown

A Green Bay art gallery is offering virtual workshops as people stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Art Garage is offering online tours of art work at the gallery located at 1400 Cedar St.

The building is closed to patrons due to Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order that restricts non-essential business and travel. However, the staff are still offering workshops and art to the community online.

The gallery has also transformed its workshops into virtual events. The Art Garage recently held its Comics and Cartoons workshop through the video conferencing app Zoom.

CLICK HERE for a list of upcoming workshops and virtual tours.

The Art Garage is featuring work from artist Beau Thomas. Beau is known for murals and graffiti art in downtown Green Bay.

"His show is called Lockdown. This was kind of a last minute thing. We have a different show scheduled for this month and next month which were rescheduled and canceled. So he kind of put something together quickly. He has 47 pieces all done in mixed medium, mostly acrylic. There are a variety of works he's created the last couple of years," says Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager.

St. Mary says the Art Garage has taken a financial hit during the coronavirus shutdown. Visit https://theartgarage.org/ to find out how to donate.