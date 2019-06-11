Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway

Dodge County has an arrest warrant for a jail inmate who failed to return from an appointment.

Tasheana Williams-Sonny, who's from Milwaukee, was sentenced to one year in the Dodge County Jail for resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Williams-Sonny is a black woman, 19 years old. She has a tattoo of roses on her left wrist and a rose and the name "Caroline" on her lower right arm.

Anyone who sees her is advised to contact local authorities but not make any contact with her. "We do not want the public placing themselves in harm's way," the Dodge County Sheriff's Office writes.

Online court records show Williams-Sonny was charged in Dodge County last September and sentenced in April. She was given Huber privileges for alcohol and drug abuse treatment and a sentence of three years' probation was withheld.

She was in also court last week, when she was ordered to pay more than $5,000 restitution to the victim.

Records show Williams-Sonny has a history of absconding. Last July, she failed to appear in Milwaukee County court where she was facing a theft charge. The warrant was canceled in November when the court learned she was in custody in Dodge County.

In February, while still awaiting sentencing in Dodge County, a Milwaukee County court sentenced her to 18 months in prison and 24 months on extended supervision but stayed the sentence if Williams-Sonny successfully completes three years on probation.