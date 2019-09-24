Army Corps of Engineers to increase flows on Fox River

The Appleton Fire Department says boaters should be prepared as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers starts increasing flows on the Fox River this week.

It comes at a time when the river is high and fast due to record rainfall.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be increasing flows this week as well, which compounds the danger by making the river higher and faster. This is needed to manage water levels in Lake Winnebago," reads a tweet from Appleton Fire.

The fire department says people who have lifts or docked boats on or near the river should "consider making arrangements to remove boats from the river."

StormCenter 2 says we're looking at another stretch of wet weather. Storms are expected to push into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. Some areas could see one-to-two inches of rain. CLICK HERE for the StormCenter 2 Forecast.

Earlier this week, Green Bay set the record for September rainfall with 7.92". The previous record was 7.80" in 1964.

We're on track to break the record for wettest year on record.