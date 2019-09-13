DCI: Man shot, killed, after firing at deputies in Clark County standoff

The Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation says one person has died after a standoff with police in Clark County.

The shooting officer, a Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputy, has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

It happened early Friday morning in Loyal.

DCI reports during the standoff at the suspect’s residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement and struck a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy. As the standoff continued at the residence, law enforcement deployed gas into the residence. Law enforcement entered the residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire. The suspect was struck, and later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The injured Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy received non-life threatening injuries. No other individuals were harmed or injured during the incident.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.

Law enforcement from Loyal Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in a standoff with a suspect following a traffic stop and pursuit.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, and Loyal Police Department.