Ariens Hill to open for tubing as Titletown celebrates winter

Tubing season has arrived at Ariens Hill in Titletown.

The Packers say the hill across the way from Lambeau Field will open to tubers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The hill is open seven-days a week--including game days. CLICK HERE for hours.

A single ride down Ariens Hill costs $3. An unlimited pass is $7.

On game days, a single ride costs $7. There's no unlimited pass, though.

Those who don't wish to tube can enjoy the Titletown Winter Jubilee. Here's a look at the free events:

LIGHT SHOW

A light show with special effects and fireworks runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in December. The show projects on to Lambeau Field's west facade. The light show runs every 30 minutes, from 6 to 9 p.m

SANTA VISITS

Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 21, 9-11 a.m. CLICK HERE for reservations. They are required.

Cocoa with Santa is Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-7 p.m. CLICK HERE to make reservations.

ICE SKATING

Dec. 17 is Santa Skate. That's free skate rentals to anyone dressed as Jolly St. Nick.

Local musicians will perform "Sounds of the Season" at the ice rink on Thursday, Dec. 19.

"Drinks on Ice" featuring a rink-side ice bar is Saturday, Dec. 14.

Live ice carving is Sunday, Dec. 15.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Titletown is hosting an outdoor New Year's Eve party. It features extended tubing and skating hours and other activities.

There will be a countdown to midnight.

CLICK HERE for the full Titletown calendar of events.

