Arguments begin in Brown County sales tax lawsuit

Court records indicate oral arguments began in a case over Brown County's half-percent sales tax.

As we've been reporting, the county imposed the additional tax on January 1, 2018.

Over the next six years, it's expected to generate $147 million in funding for numerous projects, including roads and other infrastructure, the new expo hall, Resch Center maintenance, library, museum, jail, public safety, mental health, and the county fairground and parks.

The Brown County Taxpayers Association sued the county, saying county sales tax money must be used to lower property taxes.

The county argues it's doing just that, by keeping them flat instead of raising them to cover those costs.