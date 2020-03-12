Area stores face shortage of household supplies, amid coronavirus fears

Fear over the coronavirus is causing a run on supplies at a number of stores here in Northeast Wisconsin.

It's been especially noticeable over the past 24 hours.

Action 2 News went to a number of stores in the Grand Chute area and found people everywhere stocking up.

Many stores were sold out of items and others were running low, but also telling us additional shipments are on the way.

At Costco in Grand Chute workers told us they've been sold out of toilet paper, and disinfectant wipes for several days.

They also don't have hand sanitizer.

Many cleaning supplies including Lysol are running low but there is plenty of bottled water.

At Target inside the Fox River Mall there's still some toilet paper as of Thursday night, but also no hand sanitizer or wipes.

Kelsey Keller of Neenah said,"It's basically like empty and it's kind of weird. Also online, you can't even buy toilet paper on Amazon, and even Target online is maxing out. So really, it's just what's in the store right now. So yeah, it's been crazy."

The situation is similar at Pick N Save on Wisconsin Avenue where shoppers also saw a message posted addressing the spike in demand where items have run out.

"Basically it was pretty empty in there, they said there's four or five others stores that are already out in the area so just trying to get some stuff to stock, just in case they put us in quarantine or something you know," said Rob Van Riper of Appleton.

Also Thursday night Wal-Mart on Mutual Way was sold out of toilet paper and other cleaning supplies.

Plus we found people stocking up on canned goods, and even ramen noodles.

Woodman's which had a fully stocked paper goods aisle on Wednesday also looked dramatically different Thursday night as people appeared to be stocking up.

Many stores do expect to replenish their shelves soon.

Workers at Costco for example, told us they expect to have everything restocked by sometime on Saturday.

