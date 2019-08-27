Area rescues, shelters collaborate to help Fox Valley Humane Association

Cats and dogs from the Fox Valley Humane Association find new placements at shelters and rescues across Northeast Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, Fox Valley Humane Association made a public plea for help. Staff described a desperate situation of overcrowding with not enough funds to keep up.

They set a goal to raise $300,000 by the end of August to continue services and avoid euthanizing animals in their care.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay welcomed ten new cats on Monday afternoon.

"For the most part, they are either senior, FIV+, or they're on a urinary diet for crystals," said Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

All of the cats came from the Fox Valley Humane Association to get the one-on-one attention and specialized care they require.

"I can't imagine being in that situation myself, and I really hope that if we got to that point that other shelters would reach out and help us," said Feldhausen.

The possibility of euthanization in the future for the Greenville shelter weighs on her mind.

"The ones with special needs are some of the first to go usually, because they're lives are a little bit more expensive," said Feldhausen. "They need more care, and they might not have as bright of an outlook as other cats."

"Everybody's goal is to help the homeless animals and to get them into forever homes," said Ellen Pichler, shelter coordinator at Neenah Animal Shelter. "That's everybody's goal. So, working together to make that happen should be the main focus of everybody."

Neenah Animal Shelter notes a longtime partnership with Fox Valley Humane Association, helping each other out when they can.

After the recent news of the struggles facing Fox Valley Humane Association, four dogs up for adoption transferred to Neenah and adjust to life in their new shelter.

One dog named Howie, formerly Houdini, highlights the success of collaboration and partnership in animal welfare.

"He went from being a long-term overlooked dog with Fox Valley, and then we've had him about a week, and he's already going home," said Pichler.

Both Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary and Neenah Animal Shelter report a boom in adoptions. The non-profits plan to take in more animals from Fox Valley Humane Association as space allows.

"We do try to work with other shelters in the area to help them with the cats that have special needs, because that might be something we specialize in. They might just not have as much knowledge in that where they might have knowledge on something that we don't have," said Feldhausen.