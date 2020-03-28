Area photographers participate in Front Steps Project, using it for charity

Some area photographers are using their skills to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic with a trend that's been seen across the nation.

It's not the typical studio set up, but the Front Steps Project has inspired photographers like Scott Eastman to get creative with family portraits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We practice social distancing, and we stay six feet apart,” said Eastman. “But I thought, how great to document this really unique time."

Eastman, with GreatScott Images, is using this weekend to give free portraits to the “helpers”: health care workers, first responders, and other essential employees.

"They're working twice as hard as I'm working, and so I thought I bet there's a way we can help the helpers, cause I feel like we should be doing that."

To those "helpers," Eastman's gesture means a lot.

"It's great,” said Anna Miller, an occupational therapist in Appleton. “You know I think sometimes, people don't always look to the health care workers sometimes, and I think it’s nice now to be appreciated for some of the things you do."

Eastman is also collecting cereal box donations for Green Bay’s Life Church, which partners with the Green Bay Area School District to provide free meals to families in the area while schools are closed.

Photographer Rachael Phillips with RP Photography is also giving back, donating half of all proceeds to Green Bay's Freedom House, a homeless shelter.

Phillips already reached her $1,000 goal. Now she's hoping to raise $2,000.

"I only expected to raise like a couple hundred dollars for them and it just took off like crazy,” said Phillips. “I have 68 families booked as of right now."

Freedom House, because of the virus, can't accept physical donations like food, so Phillips's Front steps project is a huge help according to a statement from the executive director.

It's a unique way to capture history.

"It works well and it'll be a really awesome way to remember these days and all the extra times family time we have had together and lots of firsts,” said Amelia Holman, who got her family’s portrait done through Phillip’s Front Steps Project.

"It's like a once in a lifetime thing that'll be in textbooks in future generations and so it's kind of neat,” said Phillips.

Making people smile in a time when the community needs to stick together - from a safe distance.

"We're all in this together and so if there's things that we can do or pull our weight or maybe even do a little bit more I feel like we should totally do that,” said Eastman.

To view more of Eastman’s work, visit the GreatScott Images Facebook page: CLICK HERE.

To find out more about Phillip’s work, visit the RP Photography website:CLICK HERE.