Area municipalities prepare for voting after day of uncertainty

Area municipalities spent much of Monday preparing for the April 7th vote after some uncertainty and confusion.

This came are Governor Evers ordered that in person voting be pushed back to June, a decision that was rejected a few hours later by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

On Tuesday a former Shopko store will host all six of Neenah's polling places under a single roof.

That change took days of preparation and while the mayor wishes the election was called off last week, he did not embrace the governor's decision late Monday to push it back to June.

Mayor Dean Kaufert said,"I'm shocked. I didn't see this coming. I'm part of the mayors group, group of mayors that asked for this to be done, but this was three weeks ago when we could plan for it better and everything. Eighteen hours before the election is not a good decision in my part."

Around the same time Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson told us he was going to sign a declaration ordering all polling places to close Tuesday.

In a video released, he stated,"It seems that some legislators are not taking the COVID virus as seriously as they ought to. What this all comes down to is two words, saving lives."

However, Nelson says he will respect the ruling of the state Supreme Court allowing in person voting to take place and the polls in Outagamie County will be open.

Kaufert says the city has taken every precaution possible at the former Shopko, to ensure voter safety.

"They made it into something that we really thought was the best answer and it protected people, social distancing. It was a building that had been closed pre-Covid 19. It was clean," said Kaufert.

